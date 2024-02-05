Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $767.55M, closed the last trade at $10.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -4.68% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -15.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.23 and 78.21% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.00K shares.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information
Sporting -4.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FUSN stock price touched $10.60 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 10.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 34.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 250.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.50%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 24.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.00%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $140k and $28k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 192.90% for the current quarter and -28.60% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -118.51% over the past 5 years.
FUSN Dividends
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.