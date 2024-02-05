Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $767.55M, closed the last trade at $10.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -4.68% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -15.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.23 and 78.21% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.00K shares.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Sporting -4.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FUSN stock price touched $10.60 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 10.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 34.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.