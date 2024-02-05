fuboTV Inc (FUBO)’s -5.18% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 4.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $710.74M, closed the recent trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.18% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -59.26% off its 52-week high price of $3.87 and 60.49% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.56 million shares.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting -5.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FUBO stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 10.33%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc shares have moved -23.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) have changed -18.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.