FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The FREY stock price is -701.59% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 0.79% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FREY stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 13.7%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery Inc. shares have moved -32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) have changed -33.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.