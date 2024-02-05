Femasys Inc (FEMY) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) has a beta value of -3.69 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.88M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -508.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 67.95% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 658.09K shares.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Sporting -2.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FEMY stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc shares have moved -20.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed -21.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.