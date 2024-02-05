FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Shares Have Loss -5.79% Over The Past Month

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.48M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -594.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.91 million shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting -8.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FAZE stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc shares have moved -3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -5.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.