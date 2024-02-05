FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Shares Have Loss -5.79% Over The Past Month

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.48M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -594.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.91 million shares.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information
Sporting -8.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FAZE stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc shares have moved -3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -5.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.
FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -52.35% over the past 6 months.
FAZE Dividends
FaZe Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.