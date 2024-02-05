Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -3.55%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 4.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $642.87M, closed the last trade at $6.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The FATE stock price is -8.59% off its 52-week high price of $7.08 and 75.0% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Sporting -3.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FATE stock price touched $6.52 or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, Fate Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 74.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have changed 84.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.52.