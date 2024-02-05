Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE): What Is Good About Stock?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 18.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.63% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -87900.0% off its 52-week high price of $105.60 and -8.33% below the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.95 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting -7.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FFIE stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 22.08%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -49.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -33.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.