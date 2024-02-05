EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Drops -3.23%, Marking Lose By Bears

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.49M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -2977.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EZGO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -19.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -9.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.