EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.49M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -2977.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information
Sporting -3.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EZGO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -19.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -9.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.
EZGO Dividends
EZGO Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.75% with a share float percentage of 4.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZGO Technologies Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 2.85 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.79% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42023.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $42023.0 while later fund manager owns 2058.0 shares of worth $188.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.