EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $949.84M, closed the recent trade at $26.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.8 on the day or -6.27% during that session. The EYPT stock price is -9.37% off its 52-week high price of $29.42 and 91.78% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Sporting -6.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EYPT stock price touched $26.90 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 16.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) have changed 34.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.