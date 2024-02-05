Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) Shares Have Loss -47.34% Over The Past Month

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.04M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.55% during that session. The EVA stock price is -11220.93% off its 52-week high price of $48.68 and 23.26% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Sporting 4.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 48.19%. Year-to-date, Enviva Inc shares have moved -56.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) have changed -47.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.