Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) Shares Have Loss -47.34% Over The Past Month

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.04M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.55% during that session. The EVA stock price is -11220.93% off its 52-week high price of $48.68 and 23.26% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.
Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information
Sporting 4.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 48.19%. Year-to-date, Enviva Inc shares have moved -56.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) have changed -47.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.
Enviva Inc (EVA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Enviva Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -96.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -282.54%, compared to -2.70% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -89.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.50%.
EVA Dividends
Enviva Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.45% with a share float percentage of 84.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enviva Inc having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings Llc with over 32.42 million shares worth more than $351.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Riverstone Holdings Llc held 43.56% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 7.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.45 million and represent 10.21% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $13.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $10.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.