Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Shares Are Down -21.08% YTD

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $310.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The EXK stock price is -193.55% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 2.58% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting -4.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EXK stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved -21.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed -14.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.