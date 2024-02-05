Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.05M, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The EBS stock price is -928.4% off its 52-week high price of $16.66 and 0.62% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EBS stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 12.43%. Year-to-date, Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares have moved -32.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have changed -31.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.05.