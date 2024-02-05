Does Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.11M, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.26% during that session. The ELEV stock price is -99.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 87.8% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Sporting 9.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ELEV stock price touched $2.95 or saw a rise of 14.24%. Year-to-date, Elevation Oncology Inc shares have moved 449.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) have changed 396.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.