Does Bowlero Corp (BOWL)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the recent trade at $13.04 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 12.41% during that session. The BOWL stock price is -33.82% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 32.13% above the 52-week low of $8.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Sporting 12.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BOWL stock price touched $13.04 or saw a fall of -0.38%. Year-to-date, Bowlero Corp shares have moved -7.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) have changed -3.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.55.