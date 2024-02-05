Does Bowlero Corp (BOWL)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the recent trade at $13.04 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 12.41% during that session. The BOWL stock price is -33.82% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 32.13% above the 52-week low of $8.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information
Sporting 12.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BOWL stock price touched $13.04 or saw a fall of -0.38%. Year-to-date, Bowlero Corp shares have moved -7.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) have changed -3.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.55.
Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Bowlero Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,300.00% and 236.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.10%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300.52 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $350.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
BOWL Dividends
Bowlero Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.72% with a share float percentage of 131.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bowlero Corp having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atairos Group, Inc. with over 63.43 million shares worth more than $738.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Atairos Group, Inc. held 62.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.31 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 3.37 million shares of worth $38.63 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $21.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.