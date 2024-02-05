Does Agilon Health Inc (AGL)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 4.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47B, closed the last trade at $6.08 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The AGL stock price is -384.21% off its 52-week high price of $29.44 and 7.4% above the 52-week low of $5.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.30 million shares.

Sporting 1.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AGL stock price touched $6.08 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Agilon Health Inc shares have moved -51.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have changed -49.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agilon Health Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.23%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.60% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $689.77 million and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.90% for the current quarter and 36.60% for the next.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.00% with a share float percentage of 113.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agilon Health Inc having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 100.0 million shares worth more than $1.73 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 24.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 60.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 19.77 million shares of worth $342.87 million while later fund manager owns 19.04 million shares of worth $364.67 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.70% of company’s outstanding stock.