Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.54 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $40.60 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -44.63% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 69.61% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information
Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $40.60 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 132.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed 132.80%.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 160.76% over the past 6 months.
DWAC Dividends
Digital World Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.60% with a share float percentage of 4.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital World Acquisition Corp having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $5.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.55% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., with the holding of over 57832.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.