Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.54 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $40.60 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -44.63% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 69.61% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $40.60 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 132.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed 132.80%.