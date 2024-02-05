Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA)’s -5.21% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $476.86M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.21% during that session. The DADA stock price is -706.04% off its 52-week high price of $14.67 and 25.27% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Sporting -5.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DADA stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have moved -45.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed -46.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.