D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -8.53% during that session. The QBTS stock price is -259.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 55.06% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Sporting -8.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QBTS stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 8.22%. Year-to-date, D-Wave Quantum Inc shares have moved 0.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) have changed 1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.