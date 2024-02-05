Could Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.56M, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The OPI stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.10 and 6.63% above the 52-week low of $3.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OPI stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Office Properties Income Trust shares have moved -50.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have changed -46.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.