Could Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.56M, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The OPI stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.10 and 6.63% above the 52-week low of $3.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information
Sporting 0.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OPI stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Office Properties Income Trust shares have moved -50.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have changed -46.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.
Sponsored
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Office Properties Income Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.76%, compared to 2.80% for the industry.
OPI Dividends
Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.30 at a share yield of 35.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.24% with a share float percentage of 73.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Office Properties Income Trust having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares worth more than $63.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 17.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.15 million and represent 13.94% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.22% shares in the company for having 2.05 million shares of worth $15.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $12.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.