Could E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.00M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it -0.64% during that session. The EJH stock price is -9131.91% off its 52-week high price of $43.39 and 14.89% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 million shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting -0.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EJH stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares have moved -88.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed -68.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.