Could ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 9.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $831.88M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -585.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.65 and 21.61% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.75 million shares.

Sporting -2.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CHPT stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares have moved -14.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have changed -3.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.44.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.00%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.81 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024. Year-ago sales stood $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.30% for the current quarter and -1.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -140.39% over the past 5 years.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.93% with a share float percentage of 46.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 25.84 million shares worth more than $227.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linse Capital Llc, with the holding of over 15.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.64 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 9.07 million shares of worth $79.72 million while later fund manager owns 7.29 million shares of worth $64.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.