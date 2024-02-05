CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $458.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The COMM stock price is -305.56% off its 52-week high price of $8.76 and 37.96% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Sporting -3.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COMM stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 13.94%. Year-to-date, CommScope Holding Company Inc shares have moved -23.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed -20.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.