Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Is Up 7.14%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $413.38M, closed the last trade at $4.80 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The COGT stock price is -226.67% off its 52-week high price of $15.68 and 23.54% above the 52-week low of $3.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COGT stock price touched $4.80 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences Inc shares have moved -18.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed -17.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.