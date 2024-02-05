Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 5.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $682.49M, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -6.29% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -108.96% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 52.99% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.04 million shares.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting -6.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CIFR stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 18.54%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc shares have moved -35.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed -31.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.