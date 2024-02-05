Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.21M, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.33% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -16.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 65.43% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.
Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information
Sporting -4.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLRB stock price touched $3.76 or saw a rise of 14.16%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have moved 35.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 32.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.
Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 112.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.43%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 28.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.04% over the past 5 years.
CLRB Dividends
Cellectar Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.11% with a share float percentage of 22.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellectar Biosciences Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $1.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 8.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 3.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 99704.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 65482.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.