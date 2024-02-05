Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.21M, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.33% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -16.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 65.43% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Sporting -4.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLRB stock price touched $3.76 or saw a rise of 14.16%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have moved 35.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 32.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.