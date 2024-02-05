Canoo Inc (GOEV) Slumps -5.66%, A Loss For Bears

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 56.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.17M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.66% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -670.59% off its 52-week high price of $1.31 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.45 million shares.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting -5.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOEV stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 23.39%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc shares have moved -33.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -26.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 135.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.