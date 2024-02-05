Can Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 3.33 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.38M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it -0.42% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -164.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 35.85% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OCGN stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc shares have moved -8.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed -19.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.19.