Can Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.46M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 16.85% during that session. The AHG stock price is 8.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 90.38% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.66K shares.
Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information
Sporting 16.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AHG stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Akso Health Group ADR shares have moved 251.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 85.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) have changed 126.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.
Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 796.55% over the past 6 months.
AHG Dividends
Akso Health Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between January 12 and January 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.31% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akso Health Group ADR having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $75039.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35675.0 and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.