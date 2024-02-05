Can Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.46M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 16.85% during that session. The AHG stock price is 8.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 90.38% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.66K shares.

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information

Sporting 16.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AHG stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Akso Health Group ADR shares have moved 251.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 85.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ:AHG) have changed 126.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.