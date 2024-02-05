Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.73 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.85M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it -1.01% during that session. The CEI stock price is -1188.24% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CEI stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc shares have moved -27.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have changed -24.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.