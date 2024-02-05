C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Drops -7.09%, Marking Lose By Bears

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) has a beta value of 3.00 and has seen 4.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.63M, closed the last trade at $5.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -7.09% during that session. The CCCC stock price is -56.8% off its 52-week high price of $8.42 and 80.26% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.77 million shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Sporting -7.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CCCC stock price touched $5.37 or saw a rise of 15.96%. Year-to-date, C4 Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -4.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) have changed -7.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.