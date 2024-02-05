Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) tumbled -5.67%

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95B, closed the recent trade at $12.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -106.51% off its 52-week high price of $26.64 and 2.95% above the 52-week low of $12.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.95 million shares.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Sporting -5.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARRY stock price touched $12.90 or saw a rise of 12.54%. Year-to-date, Array Technologies Inc shares have moved -23.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) have changed -16.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.