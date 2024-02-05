Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT): What Makes The Stock Good?

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) has a beta value of 4.40 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.26M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.52% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -100.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 53.28% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting -3.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BKKT stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 13.84%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc shares have moved -38.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) have changed -27.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.