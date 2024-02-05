Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $861.78M, closed the last trade at $11.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -4.20% during that session. The RNA stock price is -121.32% off its 52-week high price of $25.74 and 58.56% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Sporting -4.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RNA stock price touched $11.63 or saw a rise of 10.88%. Year-to-date, Avidity Biosciences Inc shares have moved 28.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) have changed 21.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.73.