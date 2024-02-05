Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.50% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -921.43% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 million shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting -4.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATXI stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 11.39%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -12.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed -19.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.