ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Is A Buy According To Analysts

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.84M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -35.03% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 42.37% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATAI stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 10.15%. Year-to-date, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved 25.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 18.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.