AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.75M, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -151.41% off its 52-week high price of $7.14 and 3.87% above the 52-week low of $2.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASTS stock price touched $2.84 or saw a rise of 10.41%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have moved -52.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed -42.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.12.