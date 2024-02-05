Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) has a beta value of 8.27 and has seen 4.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.91M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 16.15% during that session. The ASST stock price is -869.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 59.72% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.
Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information
Sporting 16.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASST stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, Asset Entities Inc shares have moved 12.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) have changed 24.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 64800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.
Asset Entities Inc (ASST) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -35.71% over the past 6 months.
ASST Dividends
Asset Entities Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 33.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 3.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asset Entities Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 46138.0 shares worth more than $80280.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 42500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73950.0 and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.