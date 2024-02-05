Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) has a beta value of 8.27 and has seen 4.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.91M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 16.15% during that session. The ASST stock price is -869.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 59.72% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Sporting 16.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASST stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, Asset Entities Inc shares have moved 12.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) have changed 24.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 64800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.