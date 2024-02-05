Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 5.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $587.52M, closed the last trade at $6.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -8.58% during that session. The ARQT stock price is -189.46% off its 52-week high price of $17.57 and 71.0% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.37 million shares.

Sporting -8.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ARQT stock price touched $6.07 or saw a rise of 14.99%. Year-to-date, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved 87.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) have changed 55.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.69%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.90% and 38.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,461.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.34 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.96 million and $2.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 283.00% for the current quarter and 330.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -110.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 30.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.80%.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.46% with a share float percentage of 96.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.21 million shares worth more than $87.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with the holding of over 8.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.76 million and represent 14.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.83% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $35.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $13.2 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.