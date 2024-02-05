Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.16M, closed the recent trade at $5.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -5.15% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -119.71% off its 52-week high price of $11.93 and 9.76% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting -5.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AVXL stock price touched $5.43 or saw a rise of 18.59%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have moved -41.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed -13.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.87.