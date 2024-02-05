Analysts Are Recommending SenesTech Inc (SNES) As A Buy Candidate

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96M, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.35% during that session. The SNES stock price is -8245.36% off its 52-week high price of $80.95 and 46.39% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

Sporting 7.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SNES stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, SenesTech Inc shares have moved -23.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) have changed -26.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SenesTech Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.73%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.20% and 97.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $430k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $297k and $233k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.90% for the current quarter and 84.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 83.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.21% with a share float percentage of 1.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SenesTech Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 11243.0 shares worth more than $12592.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 9679.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10840.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 4065.0 shares of worth $4796.0 while later fund manager owns 1582.0 shares of worth $1866.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.