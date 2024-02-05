Analysts Are Recommending Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) As A Buy Candidate

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.16M, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The PCSA stock price is -945.27% off its 52-week high price of $25.40 and 16.87% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) trade information
Sporting 3.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PCSA stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 22.61%. Year-to-date, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -63.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) have changed -66.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 8890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -70.56% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 75.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.
PCSA Dividends
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.37% with a share float percentage of 3.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 6.65% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.43% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 46013.0 shares of worth $22891.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.