Analysts Are Recommending Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) As A Buy Candidate

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.16M, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The PCSA stock price is -945.27% off its 52-week high price of $25.40 and 16.87% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PCSA stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 22.61%. Year-to-date, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -63.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) have changed -66.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 8890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.