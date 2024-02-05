An In-Depth Look At Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.75% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -940.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.60 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.91 million shares.
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information
Sporting -5.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WKHS stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 16.08%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc shares have moved -31.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed -31.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.
Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.84%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.
WKHS Dividends
Workhorse Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.75% with a share float percentage of 21.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares worth more than $10.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.76% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 9.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.07 million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 4.93 million shares of worth $3.88 million while later fund manager owns 4.8 million shares of worth $4.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.