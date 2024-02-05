An In-Depth Look At Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.75% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -940.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.60 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.91 million shares.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting -5.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WKHS stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 16.08%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc shares have moved -31.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed -31.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.