An In-Depth Look At The Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 6.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.92B, closed the last trade at $129.22 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The COIN stock price is -45.02% off its 52-week high price of $187.39 and 64.07% above the 52-week low of $46.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.38 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COIN stock price touched $129.22 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc shares have moved -25.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed -15.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.