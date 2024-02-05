An In-Depth Look At The Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.32 and has seen 12.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $676.17M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.03% during that session. The BITF stock price is -58.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 69.64% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.74 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting -3.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BITF stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 12.84%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved -23.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed -20.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.