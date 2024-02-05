An In-Depth Look At China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.83M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it 5.20% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -1177.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Sporting 5.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPHI stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed -22.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 50580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.