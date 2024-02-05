An In-Depth Look At China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.83M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it 5.20% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -1177.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information
Sporting 5.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPHI stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed -22.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 50580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -66.98% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.70% over the past 5 years.
CPHI Dividends
China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 100.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.93% with a share float percentage of -235.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 63850.0 shares worth more than $21779.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.56% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 36672.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12508.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.