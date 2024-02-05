An Analysis Of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.87M, closed the last trade at $10.05 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The SGMT stock price is -106.07% off its 52-week high price of $20.71 and 78.81% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 993.12K shares.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGMT stock price touched $10.05 or saw a rise of 14.54%. Year-to-date, Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares have moved 85.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) have changed 91.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.