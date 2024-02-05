An Analysis Of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Stock

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.52% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -20650.0% off its 52-week high price of $24.90 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting -7.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRKN stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 17.18%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have moved -16.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -16.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.