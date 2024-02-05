An Analysis Of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 3.71 and has seen 4.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.20B, closed the recent trade at $40.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -1.43% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -29.84% off its 52-week high price of $52.48 and 78.23% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.02 million shares.
Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information
Sporting -1.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AFRM stock price touched $40.42 or saw a rise of 8.84%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc shares have moved -17.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -4.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 142.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.47%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.60% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.
14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $520.62 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $486.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.94% over the past 5 years.
AFRM Dividends
Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.