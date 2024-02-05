An Analysis Of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 3.71 and has seen 4.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.20B, closed the recent trade at $40.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -1.43% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -29.84% off its 52-week high price of $52.48 and 78.23% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.02 million shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -1.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AFRM stock price touched $40.42 or saw a rise of 8.84%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc shares have moved -17.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -4.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.