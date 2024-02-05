AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 8.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $981.27M, closed the recent trade at $3.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -7.01% during that session. The AMC stock price is -1917.69% off its 52-week high price of $75.26 and -5.36% below the 52-week low of $3.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.57 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting -7.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMC stock price touched $3.73 or saw a rise of 13.66%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares have moved -39.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have changed -29.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.