Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) Gained 84.39% In One Month

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.61M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.58% during that session. The MIMO stock price is -782.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.21 million shares.
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information
Sporting -6.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MIMO stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 41.38%. Year-to-date, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares have moved 87.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) have changed 84.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.91%, compared to 35.80% for the industry.
MIMO Dividends
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.72% with a share float percentage of 55.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airspan Networks Holdings Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oak Management Corp with over 28.64 million shares worth more than $4.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Oak Management Corp held 38.40% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 12.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 million and represent 17.14% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $65526.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.