Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) Gained 84.39% In One Month

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.61M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.58% during that session. The MIMO stock price is -782.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.21 million shares.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Sporting -6.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MIMO stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 41.38%. Year-to-date, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares have moved 87.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) have changed 84.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.